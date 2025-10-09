Cotton Bounces on Wednesday for Gains

Cotton futures Bounced off of overnight lows with contracts up 30 to 45 points at the close, as December rallied off a new contract low. The US dollar index is back up $0.276 to $98.560, with crude oil 51 cents/barrel higher.

The Seam showed 2,777 bales sold on October 7 at an average price of 61.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Tuesday at 76.65 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/7, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 62.47, up 45 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.91, up 45 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.76, up 38 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.