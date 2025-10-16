Cotton Bounce Higher on the Midweek Session

Cotton prices are down 30 to 40 points so far on Thursday morning. Futures saw a turnaround on Wednesday, with contracts closing 20 to 25 point gains across the front months. The US dollar index was back down $0.400 on Tuesday to $98.410, with crude oil $0.05 /barrel higher.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed just 45 bales sold with an average price of 47.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 35 points on 10/14 at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks unchanged on October 14, with the certified stocks level at 16,593 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 63.76, up 25 points, currently down 40 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.33, up 24 points, currently down 34 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.55, up 24 points, currently down 36 points

