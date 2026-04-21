Stocks

Cotton Back to Strength on Tuesday’s Midday

April 21, 2026 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with contracts another 60 to 85 points higher across the front months on Tuesday. The US dollar index is 0.313 higher at $98.220. Crude oil is up another $3.03 at midday. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed 11% of the US cotton crop planted as of April 19, which was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average of 10%. 

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The Seam showed just 64 bales sold on Monday at an average of 65.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 175 points higher on 4/20 at 89.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on April 20, with the certified stocks level at 164,967 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points on Thursday at 61.61 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  is at 78.24, up 64 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 80.79, up 75 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 81.6, up 84 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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