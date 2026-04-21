Cotton Back to Strength on Tuesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts another 60 to 85 points higher across the front months on Tuesday. The US dollar index is 0.313 higher at $98.220. Crude oil is up another $3.03 at midday.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 11% of the US cotton crop planted as of April 19, which was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average of 10%.

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The Seam showed just 64 bales sold on Monday at an average of 65.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 175 points higher on 4/20 at 89.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on April 20, with the certified stocks level at 164,967 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points on Thursday at 61.61 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 78.24, up 64 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 80.79, up 75 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 81.6, up 84 points

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