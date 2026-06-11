Cotton Back to Steady at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 2 to 19 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil is up $2.76 to $90.96/barrel. The US dollar index is down $0.009 at $99.880.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 40 points on 6/9 at 85.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 25,818 bales on June 9 with the certified stocks level at 231,683 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points last week at 63.20 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton is at 71.07, down 19 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 75.27, down 3 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 76.56, down 2 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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