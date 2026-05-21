Cotton Back to Mixed Trade at Wednesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 53 points to 3 points higher in the front months. The US dollar index is $0.211 higher at $99.055. Crude oil losses of $6.27 is adding pressure as US and Iran negotiations are reportedly in the final stages.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 300 points on May 19 at 90.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 10,053 bales on 5/18, with the certified stocks level at 203,491 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points last week at 71.87 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 81.8, down 53 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 83.13, down 3 points,

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 83.93, up 3 points

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