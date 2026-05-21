Cotton Back to Mixed Trade at Wednesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 53 points to 3 points higher in the front months. The US dollar index is $0.211 higher at $99.055. Crude oil losses of $6.27 is adding pressure as US and Iran negotiations are reportedly in the final stages.
The Cotlook A Index was back up 300 points on May 19 at 90.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 10,053 bales on 5/18, with the certified stocks level at 203,491 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points last week at 71.87 cents/lb.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 81.8, down 53 points,
Dec 26 Cotton closed at 83.13, down 3 points,
Mar 27 Cotton closed at 83.93, up 3 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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