Cotton Back to Mixed Midday Action on Wednesday

December 31, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Cotton futures are showing mixed trade at midday, with contracts within 10 points of unchanged. Crude oil futures are down 20 cents per barrel at $57.75. The US dollar index was up $0.120 at $98.075.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 182,680 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on December 18, back down from last week’s marketing year high. Shipments were tallied at 146,915 RB in that week, an 8-week high.

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 14,459 bales on December 30 at an average price of 60.13 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 20 points on Tuesday at 74.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 90 bales on 12/30 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.24, down 8 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.64, unch

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 66.86, up 1 points

