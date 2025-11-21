Stocks

Cotton Back to Higher Trade at Midday

November 21, 2025 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Cotton futures are steady to 17 points higher so far on Friday. Crude oil futures re down $1.21 per barrel to $57.79 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.100 higher to $100.190.

The 11/20 online auction from The Seam showed 4,173 bales sold at an average price of 62.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 65 points on November 20 at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb on Thursday, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect Friday through next Thursday. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 61.85, up 17 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.76, up 2 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65, unch

