Cotton Back to Higher Trade on Friday

Cotton futures are posting 30 to 40 point gains at Friday’s midday, with thing March down 81 points. Crude oil futures are up $1.58 per barrel on the day at $66.80. The US dollar index is down $0.135 at $97.605.
Export Sales data from Thursday showed 8.75 million RB in cotton export commitments, down 9% from last year. That is 78% of USDA’s full marketing year export projection, behind the 91% average sales pace.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The Seam showed sales of 6,467 bales sold on 2/26, averaging 59.09 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 60 points on Thursday at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 26, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents to 51.84 cents/lb.
Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.36, down 81 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 65.75, up 39 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.45, up 38 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- How Much Lower Will Cotton Prices Go Here?
- Can Cotton Recover as Seasonal Strength Approaches?
- The Bears Are in Control as Cotton Prices Sink. 1 Trade to Make Here.
- Soft Commodities in Q4 and 2025- What are the Prospects for Q1 2026 and Beyond?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.