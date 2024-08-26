Cotton futures are trading with midday losses of 42 to 57 points. The dollar index is providing some pressure, with gains of 109 points, though crude oil futures are up $2.26/barrel to help via the synthetic market.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed a 2,391 contract addition to their net short position as of August 20 to 51,845 contracts.

The Seam reported online cash sales of 1,345 bales at an average price of 67 cents on Friday. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 23, leaving 9,413 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 90 points on August 23 at 80.65 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.90 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 55 points from the week prior.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 70.34, down 57 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.86, down 42 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.96, down 42 points

