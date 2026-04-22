Is Costco's Stock Too Expensive Now?

Key Points

Costco announced another dividend increase, bringing the annual dividend per share to $5.88.

The stock has risen 15% in since the start of 2026.

Costco reached its 52-week and all-time high price of $1,067 in early June 2025.

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Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is trading right around $1,000 per share. For many investors, that high a number can induce a bit of sticker shock. That's understandable, but its current price tag isn't necessarily indicative of overvaluation.

The valuation concern is valid, however, as Costco's forward P/E ratio is just under 50, and its trailing P/E is just over 50. That's expensive for the industry, but Costco has built a business unlike other retailers. Costco boasts membership renewal rates above 90%. This creates cash flow predictability and a competitive moat.

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Also, because of Costco's size, it can buy products in enormous quantities and pass those savings on to consumers. This is a flywheel that is difficult for competitors to disrupt. Consumer Reports recently completed a study that found Costco's prices are 21.4% lower than rival Walmart's.

Costco's financials just keep improving as well. In its second-quarter earnings, Costco reported a 7.4% year-over-year increase in net sales and a 22.6% increase in digital net sales. Net income for the quarter was more than $2 billion, and $4.58 in diluted earnings per share.

The company also announced on April 15 a $0.17 increase in its quarterly cash dividend. The annual dividend payout now totals $5.88 per share.

Costco's share price certainly isn't low, but paying a premium has historically turned out well for the company's investors. The $1,000-per-share milestone isn't a warning sign; instead, it's a feature of a well-run company that's firing on all cylinders.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.