Costco's June Sales Climb on Robust 11.5% E-Commerce Growth

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST sustained its steady comparable sales growth in June, reflecting its ongoing strength with value-conscious consumers. The company’s competitive pricing and quality merchandise — available both in-store and through its expanding e-commerce platform — continue to resonate with shoppers navigating inflationary pressures.

Decoding Costco’s June Comparable Sales

For the five weeks ended July 6, 2025, Costco reported a 5.8% year-over-year increase in total company comparable sales. Regionally, comparable sales rose 4.7% in the United States, 6.7% in Canada and 10.9% in Other International markets. This follows total comparable sales growth of 4.3% in May and 4.4% in April, signaling consistent momentum.



On an adjusted basis, excluding the impacts of gasoline price fluctuations and foreign exchange, comparable sales were even more robust. U.S. comps climbed 5.5%, while Canada and Other International markets posted increases of 7.9% and 8.2%, respectively. Overall, total company comps, excluding these factors, grew 6.2%, following strong rises of 6% in May and 6.7% in April.



E-commerce also remained a bright spot, with comparable sales surging 11.5% or 11.2% when adjusted for fuel and currency headwinds. This builds on gains of 11.6% in May and 12.6% in April, reflecting sustained strength in Costco’s online channel.



As a result, Costco's net sales for June increased 8% to $26.44 billion, up from $24.48 billion in the same period last year. This follows a sales improvement of 6.8% and 7% reported in May and April, respectively.



Costco’s Steady Growth Trend Fuels Investor Confidence

Costco’s resilient business model, centered around a membership-based structure, continues to be a major growth driver. The company’s high membership renewal rates, coupled with its efficient supply-chain management and bulk purchasing power, ensure competitive pricing and customer loyalty.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 15.3% in the past year compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s rise of 5.2%.

