Is This Costco's Hidden Growth Engine?

Key Points

Costco already has more than 600 U.S. stores.

Its long-term goal is to open at least 30 stores annually.

The company has locations in 12 countries outside of the U.S.

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Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock is finally gaining again in 2026. It lost 5% in 2025, even as the S&P 500 gained 18%.

Now, Costco is back to beating the market this year. Investors were worried about how fast Costco could keep growing when consumers were holding back from large purchases, but it has reassured the market as it keeps reporting high sales and comparable sales (comps) increases.

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There's one specific segment, though, that's outperforming.

Costco is based in Washington state and has 637 U.S. stores. It continues to identify new domestic store locations, but it's increasingly opening international stores, where the opportunity is much greater.

As of the end of April, Costco has 115 stores in Canada, 37 in Japan, 29 in the U.K., and sprinklings of between one and 20 stores in nine other countries. It only recently opened in China, where it now has seven stores that are performing well. Management plans to open 28 net new stores in 2026 and targets at least 30 annually in the long term.

International comps have been outperforming recently, driving up the total. International comps increased 13% year over year in its fiscal 2025's second quarter (ended Feb. 15), bringing the company's total to 7.4%. It was a similar story in the first quarter, with an 8.8% increase in international comps versus a 6.4% increase in total comps.

The international opportunity is massive, suggesting it could remain a major growth driver for years.

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.