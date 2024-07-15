Costco's (COST) Membership & Pricing Strength Drive Performance

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST continues to impress investors and shoppers alike with its robust business model and strategic pricing. The company's membership-based approach and commitment to offering high-quality products at unbeatable prices have positioned it as a leader in the sector.

Robust Membership Model

Costco's success lies in its membership-based business model, which generates a reliable revenue stream and fosters strong customer loyalty. Members pay an annual fee for access to Costco's warehouses, where they can purchase goods at significant discounts. This model not only ensures a steady inflow of revenues but also creates a sense of exclusivity and value among its members.



This Issaquah, WA-based company recently announced an increase in its membership fee, effective Sep 1, 2024. The retail giant will raise annual fees for U.S. and Canada Gold Star, Business and Business add-on members by $5, bringing the total to $65 annually. Executive Memberships will see a rise from $120 to $130 annually, accompanied by an increase in the maximum annual 2% Reward from $1,000 to $1,250. These changes are expected to impact approximately 52 million memberships, with more than half classified as Executive.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported a 7.6% increase in membership fee revenues, underscoring its significance to financial health. Membership fees contributed 1.9% to total revenues and boosted net income, illustrating their pivotal role in COST’s operational strategy.

Pricing Strategy

Costco's ability to offer products at lower prices than many of its competitors is a major draw for its customer base. By selling items in bulk, the company achieves economies of scale, allowing it to negotiate favorable terms with suppliers and pass the savings on to consumers. This pricing strategy attracts a broad demographic, from budget-conscious families to small businesses, enhancing Costco's appeal across various market segments.



In June, COST reported an impressive increase in comparable sales, achieving 5.3% growth during the five weeks ended Jul 7, 2024. This stellar performance follows consecutive increases of 6.4% and 5.6% in May and April, respectively. Breaking down the figures by region, comparable sales in the United States rose by 5.6%, in Canada by 5.2% and in Other International locations by 4.3%.



As a result, Costco's net sales for June increased 7.4%, reaching $24.48 billion, up from $22.78 billion in the same period last year. This follows improvements of 8.1% in May and 7.1% in April, reflecting a strong and consistent sales performance in the past few months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Initiatives

Costco continuously adapts to market trends and consumer preferences. The company regularly updates its product offerings to include a mix of everyday essentials and unique, high-demand items. Through market analysis and tailored offerings, Costco has successfully expanded its presence, both domestically and internationally. The company has been steadily opening new club locations while operating e-commerce sites across various countries, including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



Costco's digital and e-commerce initiatives continue to gain traction, contributing to overall sales growth. Total e-commerce sales grew 20.7% during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Deliveries through Costco logistics rose 28% in the quarter. Costco Next, the curated marketplace, added eight new vendors, bringing the total to 75. App downloads increased 32% year over year, and site traffic jumped 16%, reflecting Costco's successful digital engagement strategies. The expansion of the partnership with Uber Eats to cover all of Canada and 17 U.S. states enhances Costco's delivery capabilities and customer convenience, potentially driving further e-commerce growth.

Wrapping Up

Costco's promising future is underpinned by its favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and robust liquidity position. Emphasizing a strategy focused on offering products at discounted prices, Costco has successfully attracted customers seeking both value and convenience. Being a consumer defensive stock, Costco has weathered market volatility admirably. Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged approximately 52.4% compared with the Retail-Discount industry's 34.4% rise.

