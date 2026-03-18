Is Costco Wholesale a Recession-Proof Business?

Key Points

Membership revenue provides stability.

Value positioning attracts consumers in tough times.

Operational efficiency strengthens resilience.

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Whenever recession fears begin to circulate, investors naturally look for businesses that can hold up in a deteriorating economy. Retail, historically, hasn't been one of them. Consumer spending tends to weaken during downturns, and many retailers feel the pressure quickly. Yet Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has long stood out as an exception. The warehouse giant has built a reputation for stability, loyal customers, and steady growth even when economic conditions become uncertain.

So the question many investors ask is simple: Is Costco actually recession-proof? The short answer is that no business is completely immune to economic cycles. But Costco's business model does include several features that make it unusually resilient compared with most retailers.

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The membership model provides a stabilizing foundation

The first reason Costco tends to perform well during economic slowdowns is its membership-based model. Customers pay an annual fee to shop in Costco warehouses, and that fee income has grown into a significant revenue stream. In its fiscal 2025, which ended Aug. 31, membership revenue surpassed $5 billion annually And because the cost of maintaining memberships is relatively low, much of that revenue flows directly to profit.

Equally important is the consistency of that income. Renewal rates remain extremely high, typically around 90% globally and even higher in the United States and Canada. That stability creates a recurring revenue base that traditional retailers simply don't have. Even during economic downturns, product sales may fluctuate, but the membership base usually remains intact.

That recurring income provides a cushion that helps smooth earnings across economic cycles. In many ways, Costco behaves more like a subscription-driven business than a traditional retailer.

Value retailers often gain ground during recessions

Consumer behavior also tends to favor Costco when the economy weakens. During recessions, households become more price-sensitive. Shoppers often shift spending toward retailers that offer lower prices and better value for everyday necessities.

Costco's business model is designed exactly for that environment. The company famously limits its product markups -- generally keeping them around 14% to 15% -- far below what many traditional retailers charge. In fiscal year 2025, that percentage was roughly 12.5%.

This pricing discipline helps Costco maintain its reputation as one of the most trusted value retailers. Between that, bulk purchasing, and its popular Kirkland Signature private-label products, the company offers customers a clear path to saving money on everyday items.

As a result, economic pressure can sometimes strengthen Costco's appeal rather than weaken it. When budgets tighten, shoppers often consolidate their spending at retailers that deliver the best overall value -- and Costco tends to be high on that list.

Operating efficiency reinforces resilience

Costco's operational structure also contributes to its resilience. Unlike most retailers, the company keeps its product assortment relatively small. While a typical supermarket might carry tens of thousands of items, a Costco location generally stocks only about 4,000 carefully selected products. This limited assortment enables Costco to purchase goods in bulk, negotiate better prices with suppliers, and maintain high inventory turnover.

The result is an extremely efficient operating model. Costs stay low, inventory moves quickly, and warehouses generate strong sales volumes. That efficiency helps Costco maintain competitive pricing even when supply chains tighten, or costs rise -- an advantage that becomes particularly valuable during challenging economic periods.

Why Costco still isn't truly recession-proof

Despite these strengths, Costco is not completely immune to economic downturns. Some of the products sold in its warehouses -- such as electronics, furniture, or luxury items -- are discretionary purchases that consumers may postpone when budgets are tight. New warehouse expansions can also slow down during periods of economic uncertainty, temporarily reducing growth.

And while the business itself may remain resilient, the share price can still be volatile during market downturns. In other words, there are risks in owning the stock.

What does this mean for investors?

Costco is not a recession-proof business in the strictest sense. But its combination of recurring membership revenue, strong value positioning, and disciplined operating model makes it one of the most recession-resilient retailers in the market.

Those qualities are likely to help it maintain steady performance through weaker economic periods. Still, its high valuation subjects the stock to volatility, especially during a recession. That's something that investors must accept.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.