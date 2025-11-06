Costco Sales Climb Again in October as Shoppers Keep Spending

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST sustained its steady comparable sales growth in October, reflecting its ongoing strength with value-conscious consumers. The company’s competitive pricing and quality merchandise — available both in-store and through its expanding e-commerce platform — continue to resonate with shoppers.

Inside Costco’s October Comparable Sales

For the four weeks ended Nov. 2, 2025, Costco reported a 6.6% year-over-year increase in total company comparable sales. Regionally, comparable sales rose 6.6% in the United States, 6.3% in Canada and 7.2% in Other International markets. This follows total comparable sales growth of 5.7% in September and 6.3% in August, signaling consistent momentum.



On an adjusted basis, excluding the impacts of gasoline price fluctuations and foreign exchange, U.S. comps climbed 6.7%, while Canada and Other International markets posted increases of 8.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Overall, total company comps, excluding these factors, grew 6.8%, following strong rises of 6% in September and 6.9% in August.



Digitally-enabled comparable sales surged 16.6% or 16.7% when adjusted for fuel and currency headwinds. This builds on gains of 26.1% in September and 18.4% in August, reflecting sustained strength in Costco’s online channel.



As a result, Costco's net sales for October increased 8.6% to $21.75 billion, up from $20.03 billion in the same period last year. This follows a sales improvement of 8% and 8.7% reported in September and August, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Fueling Costco’s Momentum?

Costco continues to thrive on the strength of its membership-based model. With decent renewal rates, the retailer has built a loyal customer base. This membership loyalty not only supports steady sales but also reinforces Costco’s ability to maintain stable margins, even during periods of economic uncertainty. At the same time, Costco’s ability to leverage bulk purchasing and operate an efficient supply chain allows it to maintain sharp, competitive pricing in today’s inflation-sensitive environment.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced only 1.3% over the past year, underperforming the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s 5.4% rise.

