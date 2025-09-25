Costco Reports Higher Sales And Earnings For Q4 And Fiscal Year

Markets
(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Thursday reported net income of $2.61 billion for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2025, compared with $2.35 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $5.87, up from $5.29 a year earlier.

During the quarter, net sales increased from $78.19 billion to $84.43 billion, and membership fees went from $1.51 billion to $1.72 billion. Compared to $79.70 billion the previous year, total revenue came to $86.16 billion.

Costco reported $8.10 billion in net income for the fiscal year, up from $7.37 billion the previous year. The year's earnings per share were $18.21, up from $16.56 the year before.

COST closed Thursday's trading at $943.31 down $1.96 or 0.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

