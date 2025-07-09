Costco Reports 8.0% Increase in Net Sales for June 2025

Costco reports June net sales of $26.44 billion, an 8.0% increase year-over-year, with strong e-commerce performance.

Costco Wholesale Corporation announced its financial results for June 2025, reporting net sales of $26.44 billion, an 8.0% increase from the previous year, with year-to-date sales reaching $227.46 billion. Comparable sales figures showed U.S. growth of 4.7%, and notable increases in Canada and international markets. E-commerce sales also demonstrated strong growth, with a 15.3% increase for the year thus far. Despite these positive results, the company noted potential risks and uncertainties affecting future performance, including economic conditions, competition, and regulatory challenges. Costco operates 907 warehouses globally and offers e-commerce services in multiple countries, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to growth and adaptation in various markets.

Potential Positives

Costco reported net sales of $26.44 billion for June, marking an 8.0% increase compared to the previous year, indicating strong revenue growth.

Net sales for the first 44 weeks of the year also increased by 8.0%, showing consistent performance over a longer period.

Comparable sales growth of 5.8% for the total company reflects robust consumer demand across its various regions.

E-commerce sales showed substantial growth, with a 15.3% increase for the first 44 weeks, highlighting the company's success in online retail.

Potential Negatives

Despite an overall increase in sales, the company's comparable sales growth rates in the U.S. (4.7% for 5 weeks and 6.3% for 44 weeks) are relatively low compared to international markets, suggesting potential stagnation in a key market.

The advance sales figures include significant emphasis on e-commerce growth, implying potential weaknesses or limitations in physical store performance compared to online sales.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements indicates potential vulnerabilities and challenges the company may face, which could impact future performance.

FAQ

What were Costco's net sales for June 2025?

Costco reported net sales of $26.44 billion for June 2025, an increase of 8.0 percent from last year.

How much did Costco's comparable sales increase?

Comparable sales for Costco increased by 5.8 percent for the retail month and year-to-date.

How many warehouses does Costco operate globally?

Costco operates 907 warehouses across various countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and more.

What was the e-commerce sales growth for Costco?

Costco's e-commerce sales grew by 11.5 percent for the five weeks ended July 6, 2025.

Where can I access the pre-recorded message about Costco's financial results?

The pre-recorded message can be accessed by visiting investor.costco.com under “Events & Presentations.”

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

on 05/12, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,707 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,747 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1065.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $1100.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $1060.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1225.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $1110.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $1042.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 David Belinger from Mizuho set a target price of $975.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel set a target price of $1035.0 on 03/20/2025

ISSAQUAH, Wash., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $26.44 billion for the retail month of June, the five weeks ended July 6, 2025, an increase of 8.0 percent from $24.48 billion last year.





Net sales for the first 44 weeks were $227.46 billion, an increase of 8.0 percent from $210.55 billion last year.





Comparable sales were as follows:













5 Weeks









44 Weeks













U.S.





4.7%









6.3%













Canada





6.7%









4.6%













Other International





10.9%









4.2%





































Total Company





5.8%









5.8%

















E-commerce









11.5%













15.3%





















Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:













5 Weeks









44 Weeks













U.S.





5.5%









7.4%













Canada





7.9%









8.1%













Other International





8.2%









8.5%





































Total Company





6.2%









7.7%

















E-commerce









11.2%













16.0%





















Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded message. It can be accessed by visiting investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”). This message will be available through 4:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.









Costco currently operates 907 warehouses, including 624 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.





Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.













CONTACTS:





Costco Wholesale Corporation













Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254













Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305





















