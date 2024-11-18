News & Insights

Stocks
COST

Costco price target raised to $1,075 from $980 at BMO Capital

November 18, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the firm’s price target on Costco (COST) to $1,075 from $980 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results for Big and Small Box Food Retail names. Costco’s U.S. and Canada comps are tracking at 7%+, while its Other International comps are at 9%, bringing total company quarter-to-date comps to 7.5%-8%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Category disclosures also suggest a continuation of significant market share gains in Consumables, BMO adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.