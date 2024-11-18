Costco price target raised to $1,075 from $980 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the firm’s price target on Costco (COST) to $1,075 from $980 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results for Big and Small Box Food Retail names. Costco’s U.S. and Canada comps are tracking at 7%+, while its Other International comps are at 9%, bringing total company quarter-to-date comps to 7.5%-8%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Category disclosures also suggest a continuation of significant market share gains in Consumables, BMO adds.
