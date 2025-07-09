Costco June Total Comparable Sales Up 5.8%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the retail month of June—the five weeks ended July 6, 2025—increased by 5.8%. U.S. comparable sales rose 4.7%, Canadian comparable sales were up 6.7%, and Other International comparable sales increased 10.9%. E-commerce comparable sales for the month grew by 11.5%.

Total comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, for the month were up 6.2%.

Net sales were $26.44 billion for the retail month of June 2025, an increase of 8.0 percent from $24.48 billion last year.

