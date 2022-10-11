Costco (COST) Rides on Business Model and Pricing Power

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. The company's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. Amid the surging inflation, low-to-middle-income consumers have preferred discount stores over conventional retailers.



This Issaquah, WA-based company stands to benefit from its ability to draw traffic via strategic pricing, a robust membership model and the increasing penetration of the e-commerce business. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding Costco in registering impressive sales numbers.



Net sales increased 10.1% to $21.46 billion for the retail month of September from $19.50 billion last year. This followed an increase of 11.4% in August and 10.8% in July. Comparable sales for September jumped 8.5% following increases of 10.1% and 10% in August and July, respectively.



Costco is gradually adopting the omnichannel mantra to provide a seamless shopping experience. To drive its online sales, the company launched grocery delivery services in collaboration with Uber Technologies in July 2021. These services allow members to get their on-demand groceries delivered within hours through Uber and Uber Eats mobile apps.



Also, Costco’s acquisition of Innovel Solutions, a leading provider of third-party end-to-end logistics solutions — now called Costco Logistics, boosted its e-commerce capabilities and enabled it to sell "big and bulky" items.



The company has been gradually expanding its e-commerce capabilities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia. We note that comparable e-commerce sales rose 0.7% in September. This followed increases of 3.9% and 10.2% in August and July, respectively.

Inflationary pressure across a range of products is pinching consumers, who are now flocking to discount stores to cope with the same. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped industry players, such as Costco, draw customers who have been seeking both value and convenience amid rising prices.



We believe a growing customer base and high renewal rates should fuel sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.4% and 10.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated about 4.4% against the industry’s decline of 4.6%.

