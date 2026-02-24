Markets
CoStar Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

February 24, 2026 — 04:46 pm EST

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $47 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $60 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.9% to $900 million from $709 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47 Mln. vs. $60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $900 Mln vs. $709 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 890 M To $ 900 M

The Company is affirming its full year guidance provided on January 7, 2026 of revenue in the range of $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion for the full year of 2026.

The Company expects full year 2026 Adjusted EPS in a range of $1.22 to $1.33, unchanged from its prior guidance.

