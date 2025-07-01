Costamare Inc. Declares Dividends for Preferred and Common Stock

Costamare Inc. declared cash dividends on its preferred and common stock, payable in July and August 2025.

Costamare Inc. has announced cash dividends for its preferred and common stocks. The Company will pay $0.476563 per share on its Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 on its Series C Preferred Stock, and $0.546875 on its Series D Preferred Stock, all payable on July 15, 2025, for the period from April 15 to July 14, 2025, to holders of record as of July 14, 2025. Additionally, a dividend of $0.115 per share will be paid on the common stock on August 6, 2025, for shareholders on record as of July 21, 2025. The declaration of dividends is subject to the Company's financial conditions and the discretion of its Board of Directors. Costamare Inc. is a major owner and provider of containerships, with a fleet of 68 ships and a rich history in the shipping industry. The Company’s stocks trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Potential Positives

The declaration of multiple cash dividends on preferred and common stock demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Costamare's solid history of 51 years in the international shipping industry establishes a strong reputation and reliability in the market.

The company's fleet of 68 containerships with a significant total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU positions it as a key player in the container shipping sector.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors, which adds uncertainty to future dividend payments and may indicate financial instability.

The press release highlights the company's reliance on acceptable financing terms and global economic conditions, suggesting vulnerability to external economic factors.

Forward-looking statements indicate potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, raising concerns about the company's optimistic projections.

FAQ

What are the recent dividend payments declared by Costamare Inc.?

Costamare Inc. declared dividends of $0.476563 for Series B, $0.531250 for Series C, and $0.546875 for Series D Preferred Stock.

When will the dividends be paid to shareholders?

The dividends for Preferred Stocks will be paid on July 15, 2025, and for common stock on August 6, 2025.

What is the amount of the common stock dividend?

The common stock dividend is set at $0.115 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividends?

Holders of record as of July 14, 2025, for Preferred Stocks and July 21, 2025, for common stock are eligible.

What factors influence Costamare's dividend declarations?

Dividends are influenced by earnings, financial conditions, cash requirements, and global economic conditions among other factors.

MONACO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends of US $0.476563 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR B), US $0.531250 per share on its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR C) and US $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR D). The dividend for the Series B Preferred Stock, the Series C Preferred Stock and the Series D Preferred Stock is for the period from April 15, 2025 to July 14, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025 to all holders of record as of July 14, 2025 of Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock.





The Company has also declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of US $0.115 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The dividend for the common stock is payable on August 6, 2025, to holders of record of common stock as of July 21, 2025.





The declaration of a dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company, and accordingly will depend on, among other things, the Company’s earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and availability, the Company’s ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms as contemplated by the Company’s growth strategy, the restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments and global economic conditions.







About Costamare Inc.







Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU. The Company also participates in a leasing business. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.







Company Contacts:







Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer





Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations





Costamare Inc., Monaco





Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40





Email: ir@costamare.com



