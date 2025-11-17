Costamare (CMRE) Price Target Increased by 20.69% to 12.50

The average one-year price target for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) has been revised to $12.50 / share. This is an increase of 20.69% from the prior estimate of $10.35 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.12 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.48% from the latest reported closing price of $14.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costamare. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRE is 0.04%, an increase of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 43,428K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRE is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,428K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing an increase of 24.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 46.26% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,766K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,500K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares , representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 38.96% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,169K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 32.46% over the last quarter.

