Costamare (CMRE) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.19% from the latest reported closing price of $17.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costamare. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 39.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRE is 0.03%, an increase of 43.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.10% to 38,522K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,130K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 2.90% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,680K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 46.61% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,171K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 27.07% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,117K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 53.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 185.30% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,012K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%.

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