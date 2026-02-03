Costain Group (LSE:COST) Price Target Increased by 13.91% to 207.74

The average one-year price target for Costain Group (LSE:COST) has been revised to 207.74 GBX / share. This is an increase of 13.91% from the prior estimate of 182.38 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 GBX to a high of 311.85 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.67% from the latest reported closing price of 179.60 GBX / share.

Costain Group Maintains 1.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.36%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costain Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COST is 0.05%, an increase of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.72% to 3,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 766K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing an increase of 41.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 117.04% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 617K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing an increase of 24.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 84.84% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 529K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing a decrease of 57.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 11.14% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 302K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 28.23% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 146K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 43.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.