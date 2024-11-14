Costain Completes £10M Share Buyback Program

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has successfully completed its £10 million share buyback program, resulting in the purchase and cancellation of 9,718,950 ordinary shares. The latest transaction involved acquiring 148,704 shares at an average price of 105.19 pence per share. This strategic move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 268,766,087 and aims to enhance shareholder value.

