Costain Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

November 13, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has repurchased 110,651 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, purchased at a weighted average price of 106.2792 pence per share, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 268,914,791. This move is a part of Costain’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

