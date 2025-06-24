The Cost of Living in Florida’s 10 Most Livable Destinations

Florida has long held strong as a top relocation destination in the U.S. — and it isn’t hard to see why. The Sunshine State has no state income tax, boasts year-round warm weather and breathtakingly beautiful beaches. U.S. News & World Report ranked Florida No. 5 in its list of the best states in 2025. Though the state is appealing overall, some cities stand out as extra inviting.

These most inviting states rank high in “livability” — meaning they have low crime rates, easy access to healthcare, clean air, green spaces, good schools and other desirable traits.

In an exclusive new study, GOBankingRates analyzed the highest livability cities in Florida and broke down how much it costs to live in each location. The 10 cities were then ranked based on their respective livability scores.

Key Findings

Each city ranked has a minimum livability score of 86 out of 100.

Wilton Manors is the most livable city in Florida, with a score of 91.

The most affordable city among the 10 most livable destinations in Florida is Tangelo Park, with annual cost of living averaging $41,856.

10. Jacksonville Beach

Total cost of living annually: $68,297

$68,297 Total cost of living monthly: $5,691

$5,691 Single family home value: $639,419

$639,419 Household median income: $115,825

$115,825 Livability score: 86

9. Saint Petersburg

Total cost of living annually: $50,354

$50,354 Total cost of living monthly: $4,196

$4,196 Single family home value: $381,533

$381,533 Household median income: $73,118

$73,118 Livability score: 86

8. Saint Augustine

Total cost of living annually: $54,275

$54,275 Total cost of living monthly: $4,523

$4,523 Single family home value: $457,244

$457,244 Household median income: $80,473

$80,473 Livability score: 87

7. Safety Harbor

Total cost of living annually: $61,221

$61,221 Total cost of living monthly: $5,102

$5,102 Single family home value: $529,870

$529,870 Household median income: $105,813

$105,813 Livability score: 87

6. Tangelo Park

Total cost of living annually: $41,856

$41,856 Total cost of living monthly: $3,488

$3,488 Single family home value: $252,960

$252,960 Household median income: $65,761

$65,761 Livability score: 87

5. Indialantic

Total cost of living annually: $66,963

$66,963 Total cost of living monthly: $5,580

$5,580 Single family home value: $632,166

$632,166 Household median income: $90,991

$90,991 Livability score: 89

4. Mary Esther

Total cost of living annually: $45,668

$45,668 Total cost of living monthly: $3,806

$3,806 Single family home value: $321,538

$321,538 Household median income: $76,510

$76,510 Livability score: 89

3. Seminole

Total cost of living annually: $54,108

$54,108 Total cost of living monthly: $4,509

$4,509 Single family home value: $433,482

$433,482 Household median income: $77,335

$77,335 Livability score: 89

2. Doctor Phillips

Total cost of living annually: $64,407

$64,407 Total cost of living monthly: $5,367

$5,367 Single family home value: $568,032

$568,032 Household median income: $101,540

$101,540 Livability score: 89

1. Wilton Manors

Total cost of living annually: $76,041

$76,041 Total cost of living monthly: $6,337

$6,337 Single family home value: $720,629

$720,629 Household median income: $79,390

$79,390 Livability score: 91

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the highest livability cities in Florida to find the cost it takes to live in each location. Using AreaVibes.com, the cities with a livability index of at least 80 were identified. Cities with a livability of at least 80 represent places with the most exceptional quality of life. For each city a number of factors were found including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for households in the southern states, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for the southern region, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability locations first, showcasing the cost of living in the most livable cities in Florida. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jun. 12, 2025.

