The Cost of Living in Florida’s 10 Most Livable Destinations

Florida has long held strong as a top relocation destination in the U.S. — and it isn’t hard to see why. The Sunshine State has no state income tax, boasts year-round warm weather and breathtakingly beautiful beaches. U.S. News & World Report ranked Florida No. 5 in its list of the best states in 2025. Though the state is appealing overall, some cities stand out as extra inviting.
These most inviting states rank high in “livability” — meaning they have low crime rates, easy access to healthcare, clean air, green spaces, good schools and other desirable traits.
In an exclusive new study, GOBankingRates analyzed the highest livability cities in Florida and broke down how much it costs to live in each location. The 10 cities were then ranked based on their respective livability scores.
Key Findings
- Each city ranked has a minimum livability score of 86 out of 100.
- Wilton Manors is the most livable city in Florida, with a score of 91.
- The most affordable city among the 10 most livable destinations in Florida is Tangelo Park, with annual cost of living averaging $41,856.
10. Jacksonville Beach
- Total cost of living annually: $68,297
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,691
- Single family home value: $639,419
- Household median income: $115,825
- Livability score: 86
9. Saint Petersburg
- Total cost of living annually: $50,354
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,196
- Single family home value: $381,533
- Household median income: $73,118
- Livability score: 86
8. Saint Augustine
- Total cost of living annually: $54,275
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,523
- Single family home value: $457,244
- Household median income: $80,473
- Livability score: 87
7. Safety Harbor
- Total cost of living annually: $61,221
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,102
- Single family home value: $529,870
- Household median income: $105,813
- Livability score: 87
6. Tangelo Park
- Total cost of living annually: $41,856
- Total cost of living monthly: $3,488
- Single family home value: $252,960
- Household median income: $65,761
- Livability score: 87
5. Indialantic
- Total cost of living annually: $66,963
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,580
- Single family home value: $632,166
- Household median income: $90,991
- Livability score: 89
4. Mary Esther
- Total cost of living annually: $45,668
- Total cost of living monthly: $3,806
- Single family home value: $321,538
- Household median income: $76,510
- Livability score: 89
3. Seminole
- Total cost of living annually: $54,108
- Total cost of living monthly: $4,509
- Single family home value: $433,482
- Household median income: $77,335
- Livability score: 89
2. Doctor Phillips
- Total cost of living annually: $64,407
- Total cost of living monthly: $5,367
- Single family home value: $568,032
- Household median income: $101,540
- Livability score: 89
1. Wilton Manors
- Total cost of living annually: $76,041
- Total cost of living monthly: $6,337
- Single family home value: $720,629
- Household median income: $79,390
- Livability score: 91
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the highest livability cities in Florida to find the cost it takes to live in each location. Using AreaVibes.com, the cities with a livability index of at least 80 were identified. Cities with a livability of at least 80 represent places with the most exceptional quality of life. For each city a number of factors were found including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for households in the southern states, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for the southern region, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability locations first, showcasing the cost of living in the most livable cities in Florida. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jun. 12, 2025.
