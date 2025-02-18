The Cost To Live Comfortably in the Best Suburbs in the Midwest

The Midwestern states are known for having some of the best quality of life in America. So it is no surprise that many of the best American suburbs from a recent GOBankingRates were found to be in the Midwest.
GOBankingRates used data from Niche.com, the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to help uncover the household income needed to live comfortably in the Midwest’s best suburbs.
Find out how much you would need to earn to reside in these suburbs.
Rock Hill, Missouri
- Household median income: $85,155
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,176
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $86,117
- Livability: 76
Berkley, Michigan
- Household median income: $108,125
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,364
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $88,373
- Livability: 91
Lauderdale, Minnesota
- Household median income: $73,931
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,378
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $88,535
- Livability: 86
Brentwood, Missouri
- Household median income: $89,688
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,518
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $90,216
- Livability: 83
Richmond Heights, Missouri
- Household median income: $94,384
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,809
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $93,712
- Livability: 83
Okemos, Michigan
- Household median income: $88,298
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,130
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $97,556
- Livability: 84
Ottawa Hills, Ohio
- Household median income: $171,250
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,141
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $97,689
- Livability: 88
Ballwin, Missouri
- Household median income: $118,647
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,349
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,191
- Livability: 86
Webster Groves, Missouri
- Household median income: $105,930
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,364
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,373
- Livability: 77
Solon, Ohio
- Household median income: $128,470
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,407
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,881
- Livability: 90
Fishers, Indiana
- Household median income: $126,548
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,748
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $104,980
- Livability: 82
Prairie Village, Kansas
- Household median income: $99,691
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,819
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,823
- Livability: 82
Overland Park, Kansas
- Household median income: $100,876
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,822
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,867
- Livability: 79
Blue Ash, Ohio
- Household median income: $113,558
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,822
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,869
- Livability: 78
Troy, Michigan
- Household median income: $115,639
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,039
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $108,464
- Livability: 77
Kirkwood, Missouri
- Household median income: $107,905
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,053
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $108,632
- Livability: 79
Lisle, Illinois
- Household median income: $106,265
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,228
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $110,738
- Livability: 82
Madeira, Ohio
- Household median income: $159,321
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,305
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $111,661
- Livability: 85
Huntington Woods, Michigan
- Household median income: $184,815
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,543
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $114,515
- Livability: 89
Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan
- Household median income: $156,465
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,558
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $114,696
- Livability: 83
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
