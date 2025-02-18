News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Cost To Live Comfortably in the Best Suburbs in the Midwest

February 18, 2025 — 11:00 am EST

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

The Midwestern states are known for having some of the best quality of life in America. So it is no surprise that many of the best American suburbs from a recent GOBankingRates were found to be in the Midwest.

GOBankingRates used data from Niche.com, the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to help uncover the household income needed to live comfortably in the Midwest’s best suburbs.

Find out how much you would need to earn to reside in these suburbs.

Missouri-welcome-iStock-517610926

Rock Hill, Missouri

  • Household median income: $85,155
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,176
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $86,117
  • Livability: 76

Blue welcome to pure michigan sign on a stone wall stock photo

Berkley, Michigan

  • Household median income: $108,125
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,364
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $88,373
  • Livability: 91

Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.

Lauderdale, Minnesota

  • Household median income: $73,931
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,378
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $88,535
  • Livability: 86
Public Citygarden in downtown st.

Brentwood, Missouri

  • Household median income: $89,688
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,518
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $90,216
  • Livability: 83
Ladue, Missouri

Richmond Heights, Missouri

  • Household median income: $94,384
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,809
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $93,712
  • Livability: 83
A view of downtown Lansing Michigan, USA.

Okemos, Michigan

  • Household median income: $88,298
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,130
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $97,556
  • Livability: 84
downtown Toledo Ohio's skyline at sunset from across the Maumee river.

Ottawa Hills, Ohio

  • Household median income: $171,250
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,141
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $97,689
  • Livability: 88

Saint-Louis-Missouri

Ballwin, Missouri

  • Household median income: $118,647
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,349
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,191
  • Livability: 86
Image of the St.

Webster Groves, Missouri

  • Household median income: $105,930
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,364
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,373
  • Livability: 77
Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

Solon, Ohio

  • Household median income: $128,470
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,407
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,881
  • Livability: 90

Indiana-Fisher

Fishers, Indiana

  • Household median income: $126,548
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,748
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $104,980
  • Livability: 82
Kansas-Prairie-Village

Prairie Village, Kansas

  • Household median income: $99,691
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,819
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,823
  • Livability: 82
Overland Park, Kansas / United States of America - May 15th 2019: Advent Health Hospital at 9100 W 74th St.

Overland Park, Kansas

  • Household median income: $100,876
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,822
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,867
  • Livability: 79
Cincinnati mansion Zillow

Blue Ash, Ohio

  • Household median income: $113,558
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,822
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,869
  • Livability: 78
Michigan's Premier Address for Business, Retail, & Commerce.

Troy, Michigan

  • Household median income: $115,639
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,039
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $108,464
  • Livability: 77
Missouri Welcome Sign stock photo

Kirkwood, Missouri

  • Household median income: $107,905
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,053
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $108,632
  • Livability: 79
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Lisle, Illinois

  • Household median income: $106,265
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,228
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $110,738
  • Livability: 82
Glimpse of city life with traffic on Walnut Street with office buildings in the background in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA illuminated at twilight.

Madeira, Ohio

  • Household median income: $159,321
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,305
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $111,661
  • Livability: 85
American Culture, Architecture, Building Exterior, Built Structure, Business, Canada, Center, City, Detroit, Detroit River, Downtown District, Ice, Ice Floe, Journey, Midwest USA, Ontario, Renaissance Center, River, Scenics, Sky, Skyline, The Americas, Travel, Travel Destinations, USA, Urban Scene, Waterfront, Winter, cobo hall, motor city, naias

Huntington Woods, Michigan

  • Household median income: $184,815
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,543
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $114,515
  • Livability: 89
Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan

  • Household median income: $156,465
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,558
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $114,696
  • Livability: 83

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

