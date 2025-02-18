The Cost To Live Comfortably in the Best Suburbs in the Midwest

The Midwestern states are known for having some of the best quality of life in America. So it is no surprise that many of the best American suburbs from a recent GOBankingRates were found to be in the Midwest.

See More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Be Aware: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

GOBankingRates used data from Niche.com, the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to help uncover the household income needed to live comfortably in the Midwest’s best suburbs.

Find out how much you would need to earn to reside in these suburbs.

Rock Hill, Missouri

Household median income: $85,155

$85,155 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,176

$7,176 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $86,117

$86,117 Livability: 76

Find Out: Renting vs. Owning a Home — Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Explore Next: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Berkley, Michigan

Household median income: $108,125

$108,125 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,364

$7,364 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $88,373

$88,373 Livability: 91

Read More: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Lauderdale, Minnesota

Household median income: $73,931

$73,931 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,378

$7,378 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $88,535

$88,535 Livability: 86

Brentwood, Missouri

Household median income: $89,688

$89,688 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,518

$7,518 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $90,216

$90,216 Livability: 83

Richmond Heights, Missouri

Household median income: $94,384

$94,384 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,809

$7,809 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $93,712

$93,712 Livability: 83

Okemos, Michigan

Household median income: $88,298

$88,298 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,130

$8,130 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $97,556

$97,556 Livability: 84

Ottawa Hills, Ohio

Household median income: $171,250

$171,250 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,141

$8,141 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $97,689

$97,689 Livability: 88

Discover More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Ballwin, Missouri

Household median income: $118,647

$118,647 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,349

$8,349 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,191

$100,191 Livability: 86

Webster Groves, Missouri

Household median income: $105,930

$105,930 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,364

$8,364 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,373

$100,373 Livability: 77

Solon, Ohio

Household median income: $128,470

$128,470 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,407

$8,407 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,881

$100,881 Livability: 90

For You: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Fishers, Indiana

Household median income: $126,548

$126,548 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,748

$8,748 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $104,980

$104,980 Livability: 82

Prairie Village, Kansas

Household median income: $99,691

$99,691 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,819

$8,819 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,823

$105,823 Livability: 82

Overland Park, Kansas

Household median income: $100,876

$100,876 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,822

$8,822 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,867

$105,867 Livability: 79

Blue Ash, Ohio

Household median income: $113,558

$113,558 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,822

$8,822 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $105,869

$105,869 Livability: 78

Troy, Michigan

Household median income: $115,639

$115,639 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,039

$9,039 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $108,464

$108,464 Livability: 77

Kirkwood, Missouri

Household median income: $107,905

$107,905 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,053

$9,053 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $108,632

$108,632 Livability: 79

Lisle, Illinois

Household median income: $106,265

$106,265 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,228

$9,228 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $110,738

$110,738 Livability: 82

Madeira, Ohio

Household median income: $159,321

$159,321 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,305

$9,305 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $111,661

$111,661 Livability: 85

Huntington Woods, Michigan

Household median income: $184,815

$184,815 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,543

$9,543 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $114,515

$114,515 Livability: 89

Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan

Household median income: $156,465

$156,465 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $9,558

$9,558 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $114,696

$114,696 Livability: 83

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Live Comfortably in the Best Suburbs in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.