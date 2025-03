The Cost of Eggs in Every State

Anyone who has gone to the grocery store in the last year has almost certainly noted the stratospheric increase in the price of eggs. The rollercoaster rise (and very, very recent fall) of egg prices has been a topic of social and political conversation for months, and it was even a contentious debate subject in the 2024 presidential election.

As Newsweek has reported, the average cost for a dozen eggs in America was $5.81 at the beginning of 2025, rose to $7.52 by the end of January before peaking at a shocking $8.17 on March 3.

Recently, egg prices have leveled off, back to $7.22 on March 6 and all the way down to $4.90 by March 13.

That is close to what prices were a year ago at this time: $4.38, per Axios. Of course, some states are still paying well over that.

GOBankingRates recently analyzed data from World Population Review to compare how much each state is currently paying for a dozen eggs.

As the prices of eggs continue to rise and fall, how much is your state paying for eggs compared to the national average?

Also see President Donald Trump’s plan for lowering grocery prices.

Alabama

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $6.12

$6.12 Compared to 2025 national average: 24.9% above

24.9% above Compared to 2024 national average: 39.7% above

Alaska

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.61

$4.61 Compared to 2025 national average: 5.9% below

5.9% below Compared to 2024 national average: 5.3% above

Arizona

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $6.03

$6.03 Compared to 2025 national average: 23.1% above

23.1% above Compared to 2024 national average: 37.7% above

Arkansas

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.95

$4.95 Compared to 2025 national average: 1% above

1% above Compared to 2024 national average: 13.0% above

California

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $6.05

Compared to 2025 national average: 23.5% above

23.5% above Compared to 2024 national average: 38.1% above

Colorado

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.77

Compared to 2025 national average: 17.8% above

17.8% above Compared to 2024 national average: 31.7% above

Connecticut

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.54

Compared to 2025 national average: 13.1% above

13.1% above Compared to 2024 national average: 26.5% above

Delaware

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.79

Compared to 2025 national average: 2.2% below

2.2% below Compared to 2024 national average: 9.4% above

Florida

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $6.36

Compared to 2025 national average: 29.8% above

29.8% above Compared to 2024 national average: 45.2% above

Georgia

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.96

Compared to 2025 national average: 21.6% above

21.6% above Compared to 2024 national average: 36.1% above

Hawaii

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $9.73

Compared to 2025 national average: 98.6% above

98.6% above Compared to 2024 national average: 122.1% above

Idaho

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.09

Compared to 2025 national average: 3.9% above

3.9% above Compared to 2024 national average: 16.2% above

Illinois

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.82

Compared to 2025 national average: 1.6% below

1.6% below Compared to 2024 national average: 10% above

Indiana

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.33

Compared to 2025 national average: 11.6% below

11.6% below Compared to 2024 national average: 1.2% below

Iowa

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.44

Compared to 2025 national average: 9.4% below

9.4% below Compared to 2024 national average: 1.4% above

Kansas

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.41

Compared to 2025 national average: 10% below

10% below Compared to 2024 national average: 0.7% above

Kentucky

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.51

Compared to 2025 national average: 7.9% below

7.9% below Compared to 2024 national average: 2.9% above

Louisiana

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.59

Compared to 2025 national average: 14.1% above

14.1% above Compared to 2024 national average: 27.6% above

Maine

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.84

Compared to 2025 national average: 19.2%

19.2% Compared to 2024 national average: 33.3%

Maryland

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.78

Compared to 2025 national average: 2.4% below

2.4% below Compared to 2024 national average: 9.1% above

Massachusetts

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.04

Compared to 2025 national average: 2.9% above

2.9% above Compared to 2024 national average: 15% above

Michigan

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.82

Compared to 2025 national average: 1.6% below

1.6% below Compared to 2024 national average: 10.3% above

Minnesota

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.10

Compared to 2025 national average: 4.1% above

4.1% above Compared to 2024 national average: 16.4% above

Mississippi

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.04

Compared to 2025 national average: 2.9% above

2.9% above Compared to 2024 national average: 15.1% above

Missouri

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.24

Compared to 2025 national average: 13.5% below

13.5% below Compared to 2024 national average: 3.2% below

Montana

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.46

Compared to 2025 national average: 11.4% above

11.4% above Compared to 2024 national average: 24.7% above

Nebraska

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.25

Compared to 2025 national average: 13.3% below

13.3% below Compared to 2024 national average: 3% below

Nevada

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $6.07

Compared to 2025 national average: 23.9% above

23.9% above Compared to 2024 national average: 38.6% above

New Hampshire

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.91

Compared to 2025 national average: 0.2% above

0.2% above Compared to 2024 national average: 12.1% above

New Jersey

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.05

Compared to 2025 national average: 3.1% above

3.1% above Compared to 2024 national average: 15.3% above

New Mexico

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.65

Compared to 2025 national average: 15.3% above

15.3% above Compared to 2024 national average: 29.0% above

New York

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.37

Compared to 2025 national average: 9.6% above

9.6% above Compared to 2024 national average: 22.6% above

North Carolina

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.60

Compared to 2025 national average: 14.3% above

14.3% above Compared to 2024 national average: 27.9% above

North Dakota

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.83

Compared to 2025 national average: 1.4% below

1.4% below Compared to 2024 national average: 10.3% above

Ohio

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.39

Compared to 2025 national average: 10.4% below

10.4% below Compared to 2024 national average: 0.2% above

Oklahoma

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.92

Compared to 2025 national average: 0.4% above

0.4% above Compared to 2024 national average: 12.3% above

Oregon

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.81

Compared to 2025 national average: 1.8% below

1.8% below Compared to 2024 national average: 9.8% above

Pennsylvania

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.52

Compared to 2025 national average: 7.8% below

7.8% below Compared to 2024 national average: 3.2% above

Rhode Island

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.10

Compared to 2025 national average: 4.1%

4.1% Compared to 2024 national average: 16.4%

South Carolina

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.76

Compared to 2025 national average: 17.6% above

17.6% above Compared to 2024 national average: 31.5% above

South Dakota

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.00

Compared to 2025 national average: 2.0% above

2.0% above Compared to 2024 national average: 14.2% above

Tennessee

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.61

Compared to 2025 national average: 14.5% above

14.5% above Compared to 2024 national average: 28.1% above

Texas

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.61

Compared to 2025 national average: 14.5% above

14.5% above Compared to 2024 national average: 28.1% above

Utah

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.67

Compared to 2025 national average: 15.7% above

15.7% above Compared to 2024 national average: 29.5% above

Vermont

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.70

Compared to 2025 national average: 16.3% above

16.3% above Compared to 2024 national average: 30.1% above

Virginia

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.96

Compared to 2025 national average: 1.2% above

1.2% above Compared to 2024 national average: 13.2% above

Washington

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.91

Compared to 2025 national average: 0.2% above

0.2% above Compared to 2024 national average: 12.1% above

West Virginia

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.64

Compared to 2025 national average: 5.3% below

5.3% below Compared to 2024 national average: 5.9% above

Wisconsin

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $4.78

Compared to 2025 national average: 2.4% below

2.4% below Compared to 2024 national average: 9.1% above

Wyoming

Cost of a dozen eggs in March 2025: $5.84

Compared to 2025 national average: 19.2% above

19.2% above Compared to 2024 national average: 33.3% above

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Eggs in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.