Cosmos Health Secures $300 Mln To Launch Ethereum Treasury Strategy

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has signed a securities purchase agreement with a U.S.-based institutional investor to raise up to $300 million through senior secured convertible promissory notes.

The funding, contingent on certain conditions, will support the company's newly announced Ethereum - ETH digital asset treasury reserve strategy.

As part of this initiative, Cosmos Health aims to accumulate ETH to enhance long-term shareholder value by increasing ETH-per-share. The ETH assets will be custodied and staked through BitGo Trust Company, Inc., an institutional-grade provider.

This digital treasury strategy aligns with the company's broader digital transformation, which includes expanding blockchain use cases in areas such as supply chain traceability, global consumer engagement, and wellness incentive programs. Additionally, Cosmos plans to implement yield-generating strategies to maximize returns from its ETH holdings.

CEO Greg Siokas said the financing marks a strategic milestone, giving shareholders direct exposure to Ethereum while also securing growth capital for product development, R&D, and commercial initiatives, including a planned entry into U.S. manufacturing. He emphasized that this move reflects a long-term commitment to innovation.

At least 72.5 percent of net proceeds from each tranche will be allocated to ETH reserves, with the balance directed toward working capital and other strategic goals.

COSM currently trades at $1.0201 or 16.18% higher on the NasdaqCM.

