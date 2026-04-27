Cosmos Health (COSM) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Cosmos Health (NasdaqCM:COSM) has been revised to $4.59 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated March 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,152.73% from the latest reported closing price of $0.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosmos Health. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COSM is 0.00%, an increase of 22.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.72% to 1,432K shares. The put/call ratio of COSM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 335K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 72.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSM by 90.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 199K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 123K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing a decrease of 83.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COSM by 75.82% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 100K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 34.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COSM by 65.47% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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