Cosmopolitan International: Delay in Shareholder Circulars

December 04, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited (HK:0120) has released an update.

Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited and Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited have announced a further delay in the dispatch of their respective circulars to shareholders, now expected to be sent by December 11, 2024. This delay allows both companies and their independent financial advisers additional time to finalize the necessary information for their circulars. Investors will be watching closely as these developments may influence the stocks of both companies.

