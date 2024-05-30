COSCO SHIPPING Upgrades Fleet for Sustainability

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has announced that it will upgrade the power system of four container vessels from single-conventional-fuel to dual-fuel power, extending the delivery schedule and increasing the total consideration for the ships from $620 million to $734 million. The move is part of the company’s commitment to green, low-carbon, and sustainable development, ensuring long-term compliance with global emission reduction policies. These supplemental agreements with its wholly-owned subsidiary are aimed at maintaining a high environmental protection rating and reducing future compliance risks and operating costs.

For further insights into HK:1919 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.