Corvus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $13 from $8 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to $13 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the report of Phase 1 interim data from soquelitinib in atopic dermatitis that is expected in December. The data from first two doses could provide the clinical proof of concept for the oral ITK inhibitor in broader I&I, or inflammation and immunology, the analyst tells investors.

