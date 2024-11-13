News & Insights

Stocks
CRVS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $13 from $8 at Jefferies

November 13, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to $13 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the report of Phase 1 interim data from soquelitinib in atopic dermatitis that is expected in December. The data from first two doses could provide the clinical proof of concept for the oral ITK inhibitor in broader I&I, or inflammation and immunology, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.