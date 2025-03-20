Corvus Pharmaceuticals Presents Promising Phase 1/1b Data for Soquelitinib in T Cell Lymphoma at 16th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum

Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported positive Phase 1/1b trial data for soquelitinib in T cell lymphoma, showing significant anti-tumor activity.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced new findings from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of soquelitinib, a therapy for T cell lymphoma, at the 16th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum in San Diego. CEO Richard A. Miller highlighted the promising anti-tumor activity of soquelitinib, noting high rates of complete responses and prolonged progression-free survival compared to standard treatments like belinostat and pralatrexate. The trial showed that soquelitinib successfully reduced markers of T cell exhaustion, suggesting enhanced anti-tumor immunity. Based on these results, Corvus is enrolling patients in a Phase 3 trial for relapsed peripheral T cell lymphoma, with no FDA-approved options currently available for this patient group. The company is also investigating soquelitinib for other conditions, further supporting its potential in immunotherapy.

Potential Positives

Additional data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of soquelitinib is presented at a prominent lymphoma forum, highlighting the company's commitment to research and development.

The data indicates strong anti-tumor activity with a complete response rate of 26%, positioning soquelitinib as a potentially superior treatment option compared to current standard care agents.

Soquelitinib has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track designation from the FDA, which may facilitate its development and regulatory approval process.

The ongoing Phase 3 trial is actively enrolling patients, demonstrating progress in bringing the treatment to market and addressing a significant unmet need in relapsed peripheral T cell lymphoma.

Potential Negatives

Limited sample size of 25 patients in the Phase 1/1b trial may not provide sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety for broader approval or market acceptance.

Despite reporting some positive outcomes, the median progression-free survival of 6.2 months remains relatively short, raising concerns about the overall effectiveness compared to existing treatments.

The need for additional capital to fund further clinical trials could pose a financial risk to the company, especially if the Phase 3 trial does not deliver favorable results.

FAQ

What is soquelitinib?

Soquelitinib is an investigational oral small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK, targeting T cell function to treat various cancers.

What are the results of the Phase 1/1b trial for soquelitinib?

The trial showed strong anti-tumor activity, with a 39% objective response rate, including 26% complete responses in T cell lymphoma patients.

Where is the Phase 3 trial of soquelitinib being conducted?

The Phase 3 trial is enrolling patients in the U.S., Canada, and Australia for relapsed Peripheral T cell lymphoma.

What is the significance of the T cell exhaustion results?

Soquelitinib treatment reduced T cell exhaustion markers, suggesting improved T cell functionality and enhanced anti-tumor immunity.

What designation has the FDA granted to soquelitinib?

The FDA has granted soquelitinib Orphan Drug Designation for T cell lymphoma and Fast Track designation for relapsed PTCL treatment.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that additional data from the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical trial of soquelitinib for the treatment of patients with T cell lymphoma (TCL) is being presented at the 16



th



Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum taking place March 20-22, 2025 in San Diego, CA.





“The data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of soquelitinib in patients with T cell lymphoma continues to demonstrate strong indications of anti-tumor activity in a significant number of patients,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “We are encouraged by the high complete response, prolonged median progression free survival and high rate of 18-month progression free survival, which all appear superior to standard of care agents such as belinostat and pralatrexate. In addition, analysis of patient blood samples at baseline and on treatment show that soquelitinib reduces T cell exhaustion, which may allow for improved T cell function and anti-tumor immunity. Supported by this data, our registrational Phase 3 trial of soquelitinib is enrolling patients with relapsed peripheral T cell lymphoma at multiple sites in the U.S., Canada and Australia, along with our Phase 1 trial in atopic dermatitis that is anticipated to deliver data in the second quarter 2025.”





The soquelitinib data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of soquelitinib for TCL will be presented by John Reneau, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor in the College of Medicine and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Reneau is a hematologist who specializes in treating patients with lymphoma and an investigator in the trial. The details of Dr. Reneau’s presentations are as follows:







Oral Presentation









Title: Selective ITK Inhibition for Treatment of PTCL



Title: Selective ITK Inhibition for Treatment of PTCL



Time: 4:50 – 5:10 pm PT on March 20, 2025









Poster Presentation









Abstract Title: Soquelitinib, a Selective ITK Inhibitor for Treatment of T Cell Lymphomas: Results of Ph1 trial Reveal Novel Mechanisms of Action













Soquelitinib Phase 1/1b Overview and Key Data







A total of 25 patients were enrolled in the Phase 1/1b trial at the optimum 200 mg two-times a day dose and would have met the eligibility criteria for the ongoing registrational Phase 3 clinical trial based on ≥1 and ≤3 prior therapies, including 23 evaluable patients. For the 23 evaluable patients:







Objective responses (complete response, CR, plus partial response, PR) were seen in nine patients (39%), including six CRs (26%) and three PRs.



Objective responses (complete response, CR, plus partial response, PR) were seen in nine patients (39%), including six CRs (26%) and three PRs.



The median duration of response (DOR) for the nine patients with objective response by Lugano criteria was 17.2 months.



The median duration of response (DOR) for the nine patients with objective response by Lugano criteria was 17.2 months.



Three patients continue on therapy at 25+ months, 18+ months and 14+ months.



Three patients continue on therapy at 25+ months, 18+ months and 14+ months.



Kaplan Meier estimated median progression free survival (PFS) was 6.2 months.



Kaplan Meier estimated median progression free survival (PFS) was 6.2 months.



At 18-month follow-up, the PFS rate was 30%, which compares favorably to 18-month PFS of <20% with belinostat or pralatrexate.



Peripheral blood samples were collected from patients both prior to the initiation of soquelitinib therapy and during the course of treatment. These samples were analyzed for markers of T cell exhaustion in normal T cells. The results indicated that the majority of patients exhibited a reduction in T cell exhaustion markers on both CD4+ and CD8+ cells after 21 days of treatment. T cell exhaustion is a state in which T cells exhibit diminished functionality due to prolonged exposure to antigens.



Peripheral blood samples were collected from patients both prior to the initiation of soquelitinib therapy and during the course of treatment. These samples were analyzed for markers of T cell exhaustion in normal T cells. The results indicated that the majority of patients exhibited a reduction in T cell exhaustion markers on both CD4+ and CD8+ cells after 21 days of treatment. T cell exhaustion is a state in which T cells exhibit diminished functionality due to prolonged exposure to antigens.



Soquelitinib was well-tolerated, with no new safety signals, drug interruptions or dose reductions.











Based on the results from the Phase 1/1b trial, Corvus is enrolling patients in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial of soquelitinib in patients with relapsed Peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL) at multiple sites. This randomized controlled trial is anticipated to enroll a total of 150 patients with relapsed PTCL and is evaluating soquelitinib versus physicians’ choice of either belinostat or pralatrexate. The primary endpoint of the trial is PFS. There are no FDA fully approved agents for the treatment of relapsed PTCL and the FDA has granted soquelitinib Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of T cell lymphoma and Fast Track designation for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL after at least 2 lines of systemic therapy.







About Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma







Peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a heterogeneous group of malignancies accounting for about 10% of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) in western populations, reaching 20% to 25% of NHL in some parts of Asia and South America. The most common subtypes are PTCL-not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS) and T follicular helper cell lymphoma. Initial therapy for these diseases is typically combination chemotherapy; however, approximately 75% of patients either do not respond or relapse within the first two years. Patients in relapse are treated with various chemotherapy agents but have poor overall outcomes with median progression-free survival in the 3 to 4 month range and overall median survival of 6 to 12 months. There are no approved drugs in relapsed PTCL based on randomized trials.





PTCL is a disease of mature helper T cells that express ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase), often containing numerous genetic mutations and frequently associated with viral infection. Most often the malignant cells of PTCL express a Th2 phenotype.







About Soquelitinib







Soquelitinib (formerly CPI-818) is an investigational small molecule drug given orally designed to selectively inhibit ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase), an enzyme that is expressed predominantly in T cells and plays a role in T cell and natural killer (NK) cell immune function. Soquelitinib has been shown to affect T cell differentiation and induce the generation of Th1 helper cells while blocking the development of both Th2 and Th17 cells and production of their secreted cytokines. Th1 T cells are required for immunity to tumors, viral infections and other infectious diseases. Th2 and Th17 helper T cells are involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and allergic diseases. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with cancers, including solid tumors, and in patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. Recent studies have demonstrated that ITK controls a switch between the differentiation of Th17 proinflammatory cells and T regulatory suppressor cells. Inhibition of ITK leads to a shift toward T regulatory cell differentiation which has the potential to suppress autoimmune and inflammatory reactions. Based on interim results from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with refractory T cell lymphomas, which demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies, the Company is conducting a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial (



NCT06561048



) of soquelitinib in patients with relapsed PTCL. Soquelitinib is also being investigated in a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with atopic dermatitis and a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS), a rare genetic disease. A recent publication describing the chemistry, enzymology and biology of soquelitinib appeared in NPJ Drug Discovery in December 2024 and is available online at the



Nature



website and on the



Publications and Presentations



page of the Corvus website.







About Corvus Pharmaceuticals







Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancers and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit



www.corvuspharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the potential of the Company’s product candidates including soquelitinib. This includes the outlook for the registrational Phase 3 trial of soquelitinib; the potential use of soquelitinib to treat autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome and other immune diseases; the Company’s conduct of, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials and results; and the potential of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2024, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of its product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials and release data from such studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and interim data from clinical trials not being predictive of future results; the Company’s ability to enroll sufficient number of patients in its clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Leiv Lea





Chief Financial Officer





Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





+1-650-900-4522







llea@corvuspharma.com









MEDIA CONTACT:







Sheryl Seapy





Real Chemistry





+1-949-903-4750







sseapy@realchemistry.com









1



O’Connor O. et. al. J. Clin Onc 33:2492, 2015







2



O’Connor O. et. al. J. Clin Onc 29:1182, 2011



