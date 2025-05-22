CorVel Corp. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CorVel Corp. (CRVL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $26.42 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $19.45 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $231.51 million from $207.23 million last year.

CorVel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

