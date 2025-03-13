Is Corteva Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $40.4 billion , Corteva, Inc. ( CTVA ) operates in the agriculture business and develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company also supplies products that protect crops against weeds, insects, and other pests, and also enhance crop health.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Corteva fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the agricultural inputs industry. The company’s key strengths lie in its cutting-edge research and development, which drive innovation in genetically modified (GM) and non-GM seeds, as well as advanced crop protection products. The company benefits from a strong market presence, with a broad portfolio of high-yielding seeds and sustainable agricultural solutions tailored to diverse climates and geographies.

Shares of this agricultural chemical company are currently trading 10.9% below its 52-week high of $66.24 , reached on Jan. 30. CTVA stock has marginally declined over the past three months but still outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) 5.8% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of Corteva have gained 7.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 6% return. Moreover, on a YTD basis, CTVA is up 3.6%, compared to DOWI’s 2.8% fall over the same time frame.

CTVA dipped below its 50-day moving average in March but has been trading above its 200-day mark since mid-August, with slight fluctuations, signaling a mixed yet resilient trend.

On Feb. 5, Corteva released its Q4 earnings results, prompting a 2.3% decline in its share price the following day due to a mixed performance. While its adjusted earnings surged 133.3% year over year to $0.32 per share, it fell short of the consensus estimate of $0.34. Additionally, the company's fiscal 2025 operating earnings guidance, between $2.70 and $2.95 per share, came in below analysts' expectations, further weighing on investor sentiment. Corteva acknowledged signs of stabilization in the crop protection industry, with sustained volume growth in Q4, but warned that pricing pressures are likely to persist.

CTVA’s outperformance looks even more pronounced when compared to its rival, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF ), which declined 9% over the past 52 weeks and 8.9% on a YTD basis.

Given Corteva’s recent outperformance relative to the Dow Jones Industrials, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $68.83 suggests a modest 16.7% premium to its current levels.

