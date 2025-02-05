News & Insights

Markets
CTVA

Corteva Q4 Loss From Cont. Ops. Narrows

February 05, 2025 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations of $50 million or $0.08 per share, compared to a loss of $231 million or $0.33 per share last year.

Operating earnings per share for the quarter were $0.32, compared to $0.15 last year.

For the fourth quarter, net sales increased 7% to $3.978 billion from $3.707 billion in the same period last year. Organic sales increased 13%.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, Corteva now expects net sales in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.6 billion, a growth of 3% at the mid-point. Operating EBITDA is expected to be $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion, growth of 10% at the mid-point. Operating EPS is expected to be $2.70 to $2.95 per share, a growth of 10% at the mid-point.

The company expects to repurchase approximately $1.0 billion of shares in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.