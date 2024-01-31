Corteva, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA):

Earnings: -$253 million in Q4 vs. -$55 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.36 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $3.71 billion in Q4 vs. $3.83 billion in the same period last year.

