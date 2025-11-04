Corteva, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) revealed Loss for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$320 million, or -$0.47 per share. This compares with -$524 million, or -$0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$156 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.618 billion from $2.326 billion last year.

Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$320 Mln. vs. -$524 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.47 vs. -$0.76 last year. -Revenue: $2.618 Bln vs. $2.326 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.35 Full year revenue guidance: $17.7 - $17.9 Bln

