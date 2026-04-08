Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 11.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $85.63 in the previous session. Corteva, Inc. has gained 27.3% since the start of the year compared to the 2% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 22.8% return for the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 3, 2026, Corteva, Inc. reported EPS of $0.22 versus consensus estimate of $0.21.

For the current fiscal year, Corteva, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $3.63 per share on $18.09 in revenues. This represents a 8.68% change in EPS on a 3.98% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.99 per share on $18.76 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.81% and 3.67%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Corteva, Inc. has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Corteva, Inc. has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.6X versus its peer group's average of 8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.91. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Corteva, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Corteva, Inc. passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Corteva, Inc. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does CTVA Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CTVA have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM). ADM has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Company beat our consensus estimate by 4.82%, and for the current fiscal year, ADM is expected to post earnings of $4.32 per share on revenue of $84.27 billion.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company have gained 4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.71X and a P/CF of 12.2X.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is in the top 29% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CTVA and ADM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.