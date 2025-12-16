BioTech
CTVA

Corteva, Hexagon Bio Announce JV

December 16, 2025 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corteva (CTVA) and Hexagon Bio announced a multi-million-dollar joint venture to accelerate the development of new crop protection solutions inspired by nature. The JV was formed through Corteva Catalyst, Corteva's investment and collaboration platform. The partnership brings together Corteva's nature-inspired crop protection franchises and bacterial natural product discovery capabilities with Hexagon Bio's natural-product discovery platform.

Sam Eathington, Chief Technology and Digital Officer for Corteva, said: "As demand for nature-inspired solutions continues to grow, this collaboration allows us to move faster and think bigger to provide farmers with the latest options in effective and sustainable tools."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.