Corteva Cumulative Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.50), with shares changing hands as low as $68.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.42% in the "Materials" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CTA.PRB was trading at a 30.42% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 37.69% in the "Materials" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CTA.PRB shares, versus CTVA:

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are down about 1%.

