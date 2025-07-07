Corteva Cumulative Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of CTA.PRB shares, versus CTVA:
Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are down about 1%.
