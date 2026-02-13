Corsair Gaming Stock Surges 62%

(RTTNews) - Stock of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is soaring about 62 percent during Friday morning trading on the Nasdaq. The stock movement might be influenced by the company's fourth quarter financial results announced on Thursday, which saw a surge in net income to $26.1 million from last year's $2.7 million.

The company's stock is currently trading at $7.46, up 62.99 percent or $2.89, over the previous close of $4.58. It has traded between $4.48 and $13.02 in the past one year.

Net revenue for the quarter rose to $436.9 million from $413.6 million in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.