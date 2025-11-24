Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF BSCQ is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 1.3% from its 52-week low price of $19.37 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

BSCQ in Focus

It offers exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities or effective maturities in 2026. The fund charges 10 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: all Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

Factors such as lower interest rates and tightening credit spreads — both driven by broad market caution and a flight to safe assets amid uncertainty over high valuations in AI-driven equities — have likely contributed to the BSCQ ETF reaching a new 52-week high.

More Gains Ahead?

BSCQ may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 1.16 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

