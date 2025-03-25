Is Corpay Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) is a global leader in corporate payments, offering solutions for expense management, cross-border payments, and commercial cards. With a market cap of $24.4 billion, Corpay simplifies financial transactions for businesses worldwide, helping them save time and reduce costs.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally categorized as "large-cap stocks," and Corpay fits this description perfectly. Its valuation reflects its strong presence in the payments industry, driven by innovative services and a commitment to enhancing financial efficiency for its clients.

Corpay touched its all-time high of $400.81 on Feb. 6 and is currently trading 10.7% below that peak. Meanwhile, CPAY gained 3.4% over the past three months, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.5% decline during the same time frame.

Corpay’s performance looks even more attractive over the longer term. CPAY stock has soared nearly 16% over the past six months and 18% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s marginal 60 bps uptick over the past six months and 10.2% gains over the past year.

To confirm the bullish trend, CPAY has traded mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-July last year with some notable fluctuations in the recent weeks.

Corpay’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 5. Driven by a solid 12% growth in organic revenues, the company's overall net revenues increased 10.4% year-over-year to more than $1 billion. However, the figure missed the Street’s expectations by 1.5%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA increased by a solid 12.4% year-over-year to $571.2 million. Furthermore, its adjusted net income surged 17.5% to $383.2 million and its adjusted EPS of $5.36 surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable margin.

Moreover, Corpay has also outperformed its peer PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s (PYPL) 9.4% decline over the past six months and 9.6% gains over the past 52-week period.

Among the 18 analysts covering the CPAY stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $415.12 suggests a 16% upside potential from current price levels.

