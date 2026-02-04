Corpay Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $264.48 million, or $3.75 per share. This compares with $245.95 million, or $3.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423.57 million or $6.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $1.24 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

For fiscal year 2026, Corpay, Inc.'s financial guidance is as follows: Total revenues between $5,215 million and $5,315 million Adjusted net income per diluted share between $25.50 and $26.50

