News & Insights

Stocks

Coronation Fund Managers Increases Stake in Quilter PLC

May 31, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

Quilter PLC has issued a notification of major holdings, revealing that Coronation Fund Managers, based in Cape Town, South Africa, has crossed a threshold, now holding 23.004076% of the company’s voting rights as of May 27, 2024. This change in shareholding was officially notified to Quilter PLC on May 30, 2024, indicating a slight increase from the previous notification.

For further insights into GB:QLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUILF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.