Coronation Fund Managers Increases Stake in Quilter PLC

Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

Quilter PLC has issued a notification of major holdings, revealing that Coronation Fund Managers, based in Cape Town, South Africa, has crossed a threshold, now holding 23.004076% of the company’s voting rights as of May 27, 2024. This change in shareholding was officially notified to Quilter PLC on May 30, 2024, indicating a slight increase from the previous notification.

