Corning Stock Rises 4% Over Launch Of Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3

(RTTNews) - Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW) are rising about 4 percent during Monday morning trading following the launch of Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, designed to deliver enhanced durability across a device's lifetime.

The company's shares are currently trading at $157.06 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 4.66 percent. The stock opened at $152.76 and has climbed as high as $159.11 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $37.31 to $162.10.

To be featured in the upcoming razr fold device of Motorola, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 ensures to provide consistent, reliable durability that holds up over time.

